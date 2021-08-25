UrduPoint.com

World Cup Winner Rami Returns To France With Troyes

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

World Cup winner Rami returns to France with Troyes

Bordeaux, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :France World Cup winner Adil Rami has returned to Ligue 1, signing a one-year deal with promoted Troyes the club tweeted on Tuesday.

Rami amicably terminated his two-year contract with Portuguese side Boavista at the end of July.

The Porto-based club praised his "professionalism and contribution" throughout last season.

Rami, 35, joined Boavista on a two-year deal in September 2020 after leaving Russian club Sochi, who never paid him.

Rami has made 22 appearances in the Portuguese league and played a key role as Boavista finished two points above the relegation places.

He won 36 France caps between 2010 and 2018. He last played in France for Marseille in 2019 before leaving for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Troyes are 18th in Ligue 1 with one point from three games.

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey France Troyes Marseille Sochi July September 2018 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

25 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

30 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

30 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

30 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.