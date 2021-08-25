World Cup winner Rami returns to France with Troyes

Bordeaux, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :France World Cup winner Adil Rami has returned to Ligue 1, signing a one-year deal with promoted Troyes the club tweeted on Tuesday.

Rami amicably terminated his two-year contract with Portuguese side Boavista at the end of July.

The Porto-based club praised his "professionalism and contribution" throughout last season.

Rami, 35, joined Boavista on a two-year deal in September 2020 after leaving Russian club Sochi, who never paid him.

Rami has made 22 appearances in the Portuguese league and played a key role as Boavista finished two points above the relegation places.

He won 36 France caps between 2010 and 2018. He last played in France for Marseille in 2019 before leaving for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Troyes are 18th in Ligue 1 with one point from three games.