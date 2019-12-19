UrduPoint.com
World Cup Winner 'The Beast' Mtawarira Joins Washington's Old Glory

Thu 19th December 2019

World Cup winner 'The Beast' Mtawarira joins Washington's Old Glory

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira has signed a one-year contract with Washington-based Old Glory DC, the US outfit announced on Wednesday.

Mtawarira, 34, retired from the international game after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy with the Springboks in November.

"I can't wait to make an impact on and off the field and help to contribute to making Old Glory the best team in this league," he said in a statement on the Major League Rugby franchise's website.

The loose-head prop made 117 Test appearances across 11 years for the Springboks, scoring two tries and played for the Stormers in Super Rugby.

"To have a guy who has played 117 Test matches yet is still so hard working and humble can only be beneficial for us," Old Glory head coach Andrew Douglas said.

"The signing takes the league to another level."Mtawarira is the latest of several former internationals who have joined the 12-team Major League Rugby competition, which will kick off its third season in 2020.

World Cup-winning former All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu announced in October he had signed for San Diego Legion, while former France centre Mathieu Bastareaud will play for Rugby United New York, where ex-England fullback Ben Foden is playing.

