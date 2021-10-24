UrduPoint.com

World Cup Winner Vlhova Enters New Alpine Skiing Season With A Podium

BRATISLAVA, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Slovak alpine skier and current World Cup champion Petra Vlhova entered the 2021-22 season in the Austrian resort of Soelden, finishing third in the Giant Slalom on Saturday.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin took the center stage for the 70th time in her career, beating Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami to the second.

The track was designed by Shiffrin's coach and he laid it out to suit her traditionally balanced and clean style of skiing. And on a sunny afternoon, Shiffrin raced down the slope without any sign of hesitation.

Gut-Behrami matched Shiffrin's performance and clean technique in the first run, even leading by 0.02 seconds.

Vlhova's style is quite different as she prefers strength and an aggressive approach. It took her some time to get used to the track and she finished her first run trailing by 0.27 seconds.

The 26-year-old slalom expert started off her second run with emphasis and gained a huge lead at the first split, but she let it slip away later down the track where the light was diffusing and the terrain worsening.

