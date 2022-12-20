UrduPoint.com

World Cup Winners Argentina Return Ahead Of Welcome Home Party

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

World Cup winners Argentina return ahead of welcome home party

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of a welcome home party in the nation's capital.

Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the Ezeiza airport where they arrived in Buenos Aires and where thousands of supporters were waiting to greet them.

They will then begin a tour of the Buenos Aires city center from midday on Tuesday with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.

"Crowned with glory," read a banner on a newspaper kiosk in Buenos Aires on Monday, while Clarin and La Prensa dailies both sent a huge "Thank you" to Messi and his team-mates for winning the country's third world title, and first in 36 years.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparallelled drama.

Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.

Forward Julian Alvarez, a revelation in Qatar with his four goals, was one of the next players to emerge.

A picture of Messi was emblazoned on the plane's tail with the words: "one team, one country, one dream" on its side.

The players made their way from the plane along a red carpet straight to an open top bus as their World Cup theme song "Muchachos" by ska band La Mosca blared out.

