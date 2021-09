World cycling road race championships schedule

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :World road race cycling championships schedule which gets underway in Belgium on Sunday and runs till September 26: September 19 Men's time-trial (1230GMT start) Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3 kilometres) September 20 Men Under-23 time-trial (0840GMT start) Knokke-Heist to Bruges(30.3km) Women's time-trial (1240GMT start) Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km) September 21 Women's Junior time-trial (0830GMT) Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.

3km) Men's Junior time-trial (1255GMT) Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km) September 22 Team time-trial mixed relay (1145GMT) Knokke-Heist to Bruges (44.5km) September 23 -- Rest Day September 24 Men's Junior road race (0615GMT) Round Leuven (121.4km) Men's Under-23 road race (1125GMT) Antwerp-Leuven (160.9km) September 25 Women's Junior road race (0615GMT) Round Leuven (75km) Women's road race (1020GMT) Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km) September 26Men's road race (0825GMT)Antwerp to Leuven (268.3km)