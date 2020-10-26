UrduPoint.com
World Day For Audiovisual Heritage To Be Marked On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to be marked on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Day for Audiovisual Heritage will be marked on Oct 27 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to build global awareness of issues on preserving audiovisual material, such as sound recordings and moving images.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage explores issues such as ways to preserve audiovisual material and documents.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) works with organizations, governments and communities promote the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage on October 27 each year.

Activities and events include: Competitions, such as a logo contest, to promote the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

Local programs organized as a joint effort between national film archives, audiovisual societies, television or radio stations, and governments.

Panel discussions, conferences, and public talks on the importance of preserving important audiovisual documents.

Special film screenings.

Countries previously involved in observing the day included (but were not exclusive to) Canada, Denmark, Thailand, and the United States.

Many sound recordings, moving images and other audiovisual material are lost because of neglect, natural decay and technological obsolescence. Organizations such as UNESCO felt that more audiovisual documents would be lost if stronger and concerted international action was not taken.

A proposal to commemorate a World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was approved at a UNESCO general conference in 2005. The first World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was held on October 27, 2007.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage aims to raise general awareness of the need for urgent measures to be taken. It also focuses on acknowledging the importance of audiovisual documents as an integral part of national identity.

