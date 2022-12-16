World Dodgeball championship opens in Cairo

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The World Dodgeball Championship has been launched in Cairo, in the attendance of more than 400 female and male athletes representing seven countries, it was reported on Friday.

The opening ceremony, held on Thursday, was attended by Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed, President of the board of Directors of the Saudi Dodgeball Federation, Mohammed El-Mishel, Member of the federation, Amro Moheb, President of the Egyptian and African Dodgeball federations, and Tom Hickson, President of the World Dodgeball Federation.

Making its debut in Cairo event, which will last until December 17, the Saudi dodgeball team is scheduled to play its Malaysian counterpart today. The Saudi team's coming meetings will take place tomorrow against Japan, Egypt, USA, and South Africa respectively, organizers said.