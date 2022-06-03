UrduPoint.com

World Dragon Boat League Held In SE China's Fujian

FUZHOU, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Fujian men's dragon boat team claimed gold in the professional group men's 200 meters race while four international teams made it to the top five in the men's 500m race at the 2022 World Dragon Boat League (Fuzhou) here on Friday.

The three-day event, which kicked off on Wednesday in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, attracted some 1200 racers from 48 professional and amateur teams to compete in the 200m, 500m men's and women's races.

In the professional group women's 12-people 200m race, Team Zhejiang topped the final in 54.

089 seconds, with China's national training dragon boat team taking silver.

Also on Friday, the Haixia Dragon Boat Development Center team won gold in two minutes and 22.481 seconds in the open group men's 12-people 500m race, followed by Move Forward Russian Team and Team Pakistan.

"I've been in China for about eight years. I've seen dragon boat on tv, but I have never taken part in and I've never been to a dragon boat race to see it before, so this is all quite new for me," said British racer Benjamin Norman.

