UrduPoint.com

World Economic Forum Says 'will Defer' Davos Meeting Over Omicron Fears

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

World Economic Forum says 'will defer' Davos meeting over Omicron fears

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it "will defer its annual meeting in Davos... in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron" variant of coronavirus.

The high-powered meeting, which usually draws leading figures from business, politics and diplomacy, will instead be held in "early summer", the organisers said. Last year's edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Business From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

5 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

9 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

24 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

13 minutes ago
 Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: n ..

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.