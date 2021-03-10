UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Failing To Take Green Covid Recovery Path: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

World failing to take green Covid recovery path: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The world is missing a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild a sustainable post-pandemic future, the United Nations said Wednesday in an assessment showing less than 20 percent of recovery finance can be considered "green".

Although the unprecedented economic slowdown caused by Covid-19 saw greenhouse gas emissions fall dramatically in 2020, institutions from the UN to the International Energy Agency have warned against a fossil-fuel powered rebound.

The UN says emissions must fall nearly seven percent -- roughly equivalent to 2020's fall -- this decade in order to keep the Paris climate deal's temperature goals in play.

With renewable energy more affordable and scalable than ever, there were hopes that governments would use the opportunity presented by the pandemic to green their economies and to prioritize nature in their recoveries.

But the UN's Environment Programme said Wednesday that just 18 percent of announced pandemic recovery spending could be considered green, such as renewable or low-carbon energy projects and nature-based solutions.

"We are not yet building back better when it comes to recovery spending," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

"So far global green spending does not match the severity of the three planetary crises of climate change, nature loss, and pollution." The UNEP analysis, co-authored by researchers at the University of Oxford, showed that out of the $1.

9 trillion announced for Covid-19 recovery among 50 major economies, just $341 billion was earmarked for green projects.

When pandemic rescue packages were factored in, the green gap becomes even starker.

Just $368 billion of $14.6 trillion (2.5 percent) Covid-induced rescue and recovery spending in 2020 was green, the report found.

The analysis singled out Spain and Germany for praise with their large subsidies to renewable energy projects as well as France and Britain for their commitment to increase energy efficiency through building retrofits.

"There are clearly some leading countries that are taking green recovery seriously," Brian O'Callaghan, lead researcher at the Oxford University Economic Recovery Project and report author, told AFP.

"Unfortunately, the vast majority of countries are not and there is a long way to go." He voiced hope however that as countries transition from rescue packages -- that is, "keeping businesses and people alive" -- to recovery, more governments may seek to prioritize renewable and nature preservation.

Several nations were named for prioritizing "dirty energy", including China and India for announcing expanded domestic coal plans, and the US, Canada, Mexico and Australia for planning additional oil and gas exploration.

"Alongside the negative (emissions) consequences of these policy decisions, the negative health consequences for proximate communities and workers can be significant," the report said.

Related Topics

India World Australia United Nations China Canada France Oil Germany Paris Oxford Lead Spain Mexico May Gas 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

21 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

51 minutes ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.