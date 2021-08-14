UrduPoint.com

World-first Footage Reveals Secret Life Of A Dingo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

World-first footage reveals secret life of a dingo

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A camera fitted to a dingo in Australia captured the wild dog's life on Fraser Island for the first time, as authorities work to protect the animal and people in the tourist hotspot.

From posing for snap-happy onlookers to scavenging on the pristine sand of the world heritage site off Queensland's coast, the collar camera captured the daily life of the dog, whose species is also known as wongari, in close-up detail, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

"This is superb footage and shows us where the wongari goes, how and where he finds food and water and gives us an intimate view of the time he spends with his mate," Ranger in Charge Linda Behrendorff said.

"We have never seen anything like this before, and it shows that wongari are opportunistic feeders, taking advantage of any food source they find." The collar camera revealed the "secret life" of the dog over a month, following the animal across hundreds of kilometres in the island's north, Behrendorff said.

"Tracking collars are one of a number of management techniques we use to monitor wongari after increased risks of negative interactions or incidents with residents or visitors to the island," she said.

The programme is part of increased efforts to track and manage dingoes after several children were bitten on the island in separate incidents earlier this year.

Queensland's government in May announced it would install a new fence to prevent the animals from entering the biggest township, with authorities warning that some dogs on the island had lost a natural fear of humans after being fed or eating food scraps.

Fraser Island is also known as K'gari, which means "paradise" in the local Butchulla people's language, and is listed as a world heritage site for its rainforests, freshwater dune lakes and complex system of dunes that are still evolving.

Native to Australia, dingoes drew international attention with the disappearance of baby Azaria Chamberlain at Uluru in 1980.

Although the baby's mother Lindy was convicted of murder and her father, Michael, as an accessory over the disappearance, the chance discovery of a piece of Azaria's clothing outside a dingo lair led their conviction to be overturned in 1988.

A court ruling in 2012 found that a dingo snatched the baby from a tent.

Related Topics

Murder World Australia Water SITE May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

60 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

10 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

10 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

10 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.