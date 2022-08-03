World heritage site Huangshan Mountain attracts more tourists in July

HEFEI, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Huangshan Mountain, a UNESCO world heritage site in east China's Anhui Province, has seen the number of tourists rise in July, according to the management committee of the scenic area.

The number of tourists to the scenic spot totaled 235,935 in July, a year-on-year increase of 19.73 percent. The number rose by 136.27 percent compared with that in June this year.

Local authorities have rolled out a slew of stimulus measures to attract more tourists, such as free tickets for students who this year took the college entrance exam or high school entrance exam and offering a 50 percent discount on ticket prices between June 9 and Aug. 31, a busy tourist season.

Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990.