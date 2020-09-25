World Intelligence Congress to be held in Tianjin in May 2021

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The fifth World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality in May 2021, according to the municipal government.

The WIC is a high-level, national expo focusing on the artificial intelligence sector.

Over the past four years, more than 10,000 scientists, entrepreneurs, educators and financiers from home and abroad have participated in the event to discuss the trends and future of smart technology.

The fourth World Intelligence Congress was held in June in Tianjin, with 148 project agreements inked online.