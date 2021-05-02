World Labor Day observed in AJK with simplicity amid rising spike of Corona Pandemic:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :May 02 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir working class observed the World Labor Day on Saturday extremely with simplicity due to the restrictions on holding of gatherings following the preventive measures to avert threat of ongoing sharp spike of pandemic of corona virus.

In brief simple but impressive ceremonies hosted under the officially devised SOPs at various places by the labor organisations, speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down supreme sacrifices of their lives this day 135 years ago in 1886 US ancient city.

The observance of the international labor day in a simple manner was aimed at to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 135 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives this day in 1886 while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

No any special May Day rally or ceremony could be held in any district of AJK including in Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Hattiyan, Havaili and Bhimbher districts to observe the day due to the prohibitory orders in form of the ongoing Lock-down to avert spread of Corona virus in the state.

Various representative organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions individually observed the day staying their homes to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 135 years ago.

In Mirpur a simple brief ceremony with specific arrangements following the set SOP maintaining the social distance among few of the participants, leaders of various labourers, workers forums, was hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Party PNP's Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate here Saturday at his residence at native village of Seva, located along the pariphary of picturesque Mangla lake, to observe the day for paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Member National Assembly Mohsin Daawer was the Chief guest on this occasion with the JK PNP Chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate in the Chair.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the Chief guest MNA Mohsin Daawer, the host and Chair Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed, Tahir Bostan Advocate, Chief Spokesperson of the PNP Habib ur Rehman and others vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Chicago to secure and safeguard due rights, dignity and honour of laborers. Speakers highlighted the importance of this historic universal day – besides paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers reiterated their firm resolve to continue the mission of the valiant sons of the soil who laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives to bring the struggle for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir with full vigor till it reach to its logical end.

Speakers said that best way to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago was to follow their foot steps for procuring and safeguarding the due rights of the working class – most particularly the laborers - who, they underlined, were the main sufferers of the pandemic in various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK.

They added that the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the martyrs of Chicago will be all remembered – since these were always proved as the beacon light for the laborers across the world to secure their due rights, he added.

The JK PNP Chairman Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate reiterated his party's firm resolve, on this occasion to continue all out sincere endeavors to ameliorate the life of the common man besides the neglected class including the poor and down trodden and laborers (working class).

Meanwhile posters were displayed in various parts of the city including central Shaheed chowk here on Saturday to mark the World Labor Day by various local labourers organization demanding increase in the salary of a labor at par with the current value of 10-Gram of gold in the market – coupled with due welfare measures for the welfare and uplift of the working class with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the common laborer.