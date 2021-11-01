UrduPoint.com

World Laureates Forum Begins, Gathering Award-wining Science Leaders In Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:50 PM

World Laureates Forum begins, gathering award-wining science leaders in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The 4th World Laureates Forum kicked off Monday in Shanghai, gathering more than 130 decorated scientists, including 68 Nobel prize winners, to attend the three-day forum.

Centering on the theme "Open science: build an open innovation ecosystem," this year's forum will host nearly 100 conferences and activities in 14 sections, covering a number of basic disciplines such as chemistry, physics, life science and mathematics.

Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry and vice chairman of World Laureates Association (WLA), published the initiative with the same title as that of the forum at the opening ceremony, which advocates open science and encourages actions in support of open science.

The organizers also announced the establishment of the WLA Prize, which will be officially launched in 2022, with two individual awards each having a 10-million-yuan reward (about 1.56 million U.S. Dollars).

The WLA Prize will focus on supporting original basic research and encouraging scientists to better participate in and serve the common well-being of all humankind, according to Roger Kornberg, WLA chairman and 2006 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry.

Co-organized by the WLA and the China Association for Science and Technology, the forum aims to build a platform for high-level dialogue in the international scientific community.

Related Topics

World Technology China Shanghai Same All Million

Recent Stories

Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 cou ..

Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 countries sign up for IBF World C ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

45 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

32 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

32 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

32 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.