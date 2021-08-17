World leaders adapt to new Afghan political realities

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :World leaders were adjusting to the new political reality in Afghanistan Monday, the downbeat mood in the West leavened by a more pragmatic approach from some other powers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the return of the Taliban to power as "particularly dramatic and terrible".

"It is terrible for the millions of Afghans who had worked for a freer society and who, with the support of the Western community, have focused on democracy, on education, on women's rights," she said.

It was also devastating for the loved ones of soldiers who paid with their lives in the NATO operation, she said.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country holds the rotating G7 presidency, called for a virtual meeting of the group's leaders to discuss the crisis to agree a "unified approach".

Before the previous Afghan administration collapsed, Johnson had said Friday the UK and its partners should ensure "the government of Kabul does not allow that country, again, to be a breeding ground for terror".

French President Emmanuel Macron took a similar line in a televised address Monday.

Afghanistan should not once again become the "sanctuary of terrorism" that it had been until the US-led invasion two decades ago, he said.

"This is key for international security and peace... we will do everything for Russia, the United States and Europe to cooperate efficiently as our interests are the same," he added.

The European Union would set up an initiative to prevent large migrant flows from the country, he added. EU foreign ministers are to discuss the crisis on Tuesday.

Russia, one of the few countries not evacuating its diplomatic staff from Kabul, said it was suspending judgment on the regime.

Foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said Russia would decide on recognising the new Taliban government based "on the conduct of the new authorities".

Moscow had "established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities", and Russia's ambassador was due to meet the Taliban on Tuesday.

A Chinese government spokesman said Monday Beijing was ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," said a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Iran's new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi saw the chance of something positive.

"The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country," said Raisi, quoted by his office.

While his statement did not directly mention the Taliban, it did say Tehran wanted good relations with its eastern neighbour and was "closely monitoring" developments there.

Iran hosts nearly 3.5 million Afghans, who make up nearly four percent of its population, according to the UN refugee agency.

Others meanwhile, welcomed the Taliban's return to power.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it "congratulates the Taliban movement and its courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years".

US President Joe Biden was due to address the nation later Monday, having cut short his holiday and returned to Washington.

His administration has come under heavy criticism, with even some allies arguing that once the US decided to pull out its troops they had no choice but to follow.

Addressing the rapid collapse of the previous Afghan government and its army to the Taliban, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday there was only so much the US could do.

"You can resource, you can train, you can support, you can advise, you can assist," he said.

"You cannot buy will, you cannot purchase leadership, and leadership was missing."bur-jj/tgb