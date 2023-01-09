UrduPoint.com

World Leaders Condemn Anti-government Mob Attacks In Brasilia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 09:00 AM

World leaders condemn anti-government mob attacks in Brasilia

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The US government on Sunday offered "unwavering" support for Brazil's democracy as condemnation poured in from around the world against mobs that smashed their way into the halls of power in Brasilia.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez assailed the "coup attempt" by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

Fellow South American leaders in Chile, Colombia and Venezuela deplored the mob action, and French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist who took office as Brazil's leader a week ago.

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!" Macron tweeted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that "President (Joe) Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering." Brazil's democracy, he added, "will not be shaken by violence." The European Union's top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, tweeted that he was "appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today.

..

"Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism," he added.

The twitter account of Democrats on the US Senate foreign relations committee noted that the Brasilia ransacking came nearly two years to the day after supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, leaving five dead.

"Trump's legacy continues to poison our hemisphere," the tweet said.

Around the Western hemisphere, reaction was particularly swift from leaders ideologically akin to Lula.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted: "Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, of Mexico, of the American continent and of the world."Chilean President Gabriel Boric decried "this cowardly and vile attack on democracy" and said the Lula government has Chile's "complete backing."Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, a leftist authoritarian, condemned what he called the "neofascist groups" seeking to unseat Lula.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Senate Supreme Court World Condemnation Democracy Twitter European Union Trump Brasilia Brazil Chile Colombia Mexico Venezuela Democrats Congress Sunday 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

8 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

10 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

11 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

12 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

14 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.