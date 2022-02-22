UrduPoint.com

World Leaders Condemn Russian Decision On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday's decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, condemning Moscow and calling for sanctions.

Here is a summary of the responses so far: - Move 'won't go unanswered': Biden, Macron, Scholz - The leaders of France, Germany and the United States condemn Putin's move as a "clear breach" of the Minsk peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agree that "this step will not go unanswered".

- US says Putin creating a 'pretext for war' - US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaps scorn on Putin's assertion that the Russian troops would take on a "peacekeeping" role.

"This is nonsense. We know what they really are," she says.

The US envoy says an earlier speech by Putin amounts to a "series of outrageous, false claims" that were aimed at "creating a pretext for war".

- UN condemns 'violation' - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres says Russia's decision amounts to "a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations".

- EU to adopt sanctions - European Union foreign ministers are on Tuesday to adopt sanctions against Russia over its recognition of the separatist regions and a further deployment of troops on its neighbour's territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief says.

"Our response will be in the form of sanctions," Josep Borrell says.

- Germany halting Nord Stream 2 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the two breakaway regions.

- Turkey says recognition 'unacceptable' - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams the recognition as "unacceptable".

Erdogan, who has friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to host the two countries' leaders for a three-way summit in Turkey.

- Italy slams Russian move - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attacks Russia's recognition of the rebel republics and warned EU sanctions would follow.

- France calls for emergency UN meeting - French President Emmanuel Macron has called for targeted EU sanctions against Moscow, as well as an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

- UK prepares 'robust' sanctions - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounces Putin's decision as "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine".

A "very robust package of sanctions" would be triggered "with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion", he adds.

- NATO says Russia seeks 'pretext to invade Ukraine' - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Russia's decision "further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again," he adds.

- EU vows unified response - Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the European Union's two most senior figures, on Twitter condemn Putin's move as "a blatant violation of international law".

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," they add.

- Serbia fears crisis could spread - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says there are fears that the Ukraine crisis "could spread in other parts of Europe and the world, especially on the Western Balkans".

- Japan warns of 'strong response' -Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Russia's actions "cannot be tolerated".

"If an invasion occurs, we will coordinate a strong response, including sanctions, coordinating with the G7 and the international community while closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Twitter France German European Union Germany Minsk Nord Vladimir Putin Independence Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Serbia Tayyip Erdogan Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

30 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

40 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

59 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>