World leaders congratulate Turkish President Erdogan on reelection victory

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :World leaders took to social media and public platforms to congratulate Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won a historic reelection Sunday as the nation's president.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on his reelection, saying he looks forward to continuing to working together on bilateral issues and global challenges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections.

Putin said he appreciates Erdogan's contribution to strengthening "friendly" relations between Moscow and Ankara and expressed his readiness to continue "constructive dialogue" on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Kremlin said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Erdogan on his reelection, saying: "I look forward to continuing strong collaboration between our countries." French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Erdogan on his reelection, saying: "We will continue to move forward together." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated President Erdogan, saying: "Together we want to advance our common agenda with a fresh impetus!" NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg extended his congratulations to the Turkish president, too, saying: "I look forward to continuing our work together & preparing for the #NATOSummit in July.

" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Erdogan on his victory, saying she "looks forward to continue building the EU-Türkiye relationship." "It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Türkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people," she said on Twitter.

Congratulating Erdogan, European Council President Charles Michel said he is looking forward to working with him again to deepen ties.

Separately, the EU congratulated Erdogan in a joint statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"The EU has a strategic interest in continuing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and all its people, as well as in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean," said the statement.