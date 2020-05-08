World leaders evoke WWII spirit in battle against pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Global leaders marked 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe on Friday, urging citizens to draw inspiration from the historic victory as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

With parades and commemoration events cancelled or scaled down as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, Europe and the United States marked the defeat of Nazi Germany in a sombre mood.

US President Donald Trump said the anniversary served as a reminder "that no challenge is greater than the resolve of the American spirit".

"Over the past months, our nation has faced remarkable adversity during the coronavirus pandemic. But just as we have so many times before, America will triumph," Trump said ahead of a small ceremony at Washington's WWII memorial.

In Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel stuck to social distancing guidelines as they laid down their wreaths.

In his speech, Steinmeier recalled how nations joined forces to fight the tyranny of Nazism and said the same unity was needed to defeat the virus.

"For us Germans, 'never again' means 'never again alone'," he said.

"We want more, not less cooperation in the world -- also in the fight against the pandemic."In Britain, among the countries hardest hit by the virus in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also drew wartime parallels with COVID-19.

"On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago," he said in a letter to veterans.