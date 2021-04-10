World leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip

London, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.

Here are some reactions: - Britain - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip's "extraordinary life", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband's death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip's public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

- US - US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Philip as a selfless servant of Britain and its people.

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," Biden said in a statement.

Former president Donald Trump said his death was an "irreplaceable" loss and expressed his and wife Melania's "heartfelt sympathies" to Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

"The world mourns the passing of Prince Philip, a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," Trump said in a statement.

On Facebook former president Barack Obama praised Philip as someone who took his job as husband to the Queen with selflessness.

"At the queen's side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman." - Ireland - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip's death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom." - Australia - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast after the passing of Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

- France - French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Philip and sent his condolences to the Queen.

Philip "lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to youth and the environment", he said on Twitter.

- Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said his death filled her with "great sadness", sending her thoughts to the Queen.

"His friendship with Germany, his straightforward nature and his sense of duty will remain unforgotten," Merkel said.

- Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Philip a "a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others", in a tribute on behalf of his Commonwealth nation.

He will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen", he said.

- European Union - EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day." - India - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip's long career, saying his "thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family".

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

- Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his "deepest condolences".

"Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world," he wrote.

Philip was the first British royal to visit Israel in 1994. His mother Princess Alice is buried in a church on the Mount of Olives.

- Kenya - President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a unifying figure, calling him a "great man".

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community." Philip's wife Elizabeth became queen in 1952 while on a trip to Kenya when her father passed away.

- Pakistan - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Duke for his support for the second largest country in the Commonwealth, which he last visited with the Queen in 1997 for a six-day tour.

"Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service," he tweeted.

- Italy - Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised Philip's "exemplary dedication, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open and innovative spirit".

Italians would "cherish a grateful memory of his deep admiration for Italy's artistic and cultural heritage", he said.

- Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Philip and wished Elizabeth "courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss".

"He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally," a statement from the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

- Spain -Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia hailed Prince Philip's "sense of service and dedication to the crown and the United Kingdom," in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II.