World Leaders Remember 9/11 Victims And Survivors

Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

Paris, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.

Here are a few reactions: - Britain - "We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear." Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: "My thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation -- remain with the victims, survivors and families affected." - European Union - "On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honour those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

"The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms," tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.

- Australia - "September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it 'must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation'," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an opinion piece.

"That day was an attack on free peoples everywhere. It was an attack on our way of life and the values of liberal democracy. Despite the pain inflicted on that day, the terrorists ultimately failed in their attempts to crush our resolve and change our way of life." - France - "We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

- Switzerland - "The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA in 2001 had a profound impact on global politics... Affirming the unconditional rejection of terrorism everywhere and always, Swiss President @ParmelinG expresses his solidarity with all of its victims," the government spokesman said in a message.

- Italy -"Italy stands in solidarity with the United States and its other allies to counter any terrorist threat," President Sergio Materrella said.

