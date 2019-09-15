World Literature gets taste of Sindhi poetry

OKLAHOMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :World Literature Today got a taste of Sindhi poetry when a Pakistani journalist Ms Sanam Junejo presented the poetry book of prominent Sindhi poet Sarwan Sindhi to Robert Con Davis-Undiano, Executive Director and Daniel Simon Assistant Director and Editor In Chief of the magazine here.

Sanam who works for Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) told them about the Sindhi classical poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and modern era Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz. She also informed them about the influence of Sarwan Sindhi on Sindhi poetry in the recent times.

Executive Director Robert Con Davis-Undiano said, "We are working on literature of countries in different languages and this is the first time that we came across a book in Sindhi language.

" Assistant Director and Editor In Chief of World Literature Today Daniel Simon said that after reading the translation of Sarwan Sindhi's poetry they were amazed to find that such a sophisticated literature was written in Sindhi language.

"We are in touch now and will work togther for translation of Sindhi literature in English and other languages."They thanked Sanam for bringing them poetry book of prominent Sindhi poet Sarwan Sindhi all the way from Pakistan.