UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Living In Shadow Of Nuclear Catastrophe: UN Chief Warns

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

World living in shadow of nuclear catastrophe: UN chief warns

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for reversing course and returning to a common path of nuclear disarmament to create a nuclear weapon free world.

The UN chief made that call in a message on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons marked on Saturday.

The UN committed itself in 1946, to ridding the planet of nuclear weapons after the devastating death and destruction, and the aftermath of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it was pointed out.

Almost seventy five years later "the world continues to live in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe," the secretary-general said.

"Relationships between states possessing nuclear weapons are characterized by division, distrust and an absence of dialogue. As they increasingly choose to pursue strategic competition over cooperation, the dangers posed by nuclear weapons are becoming more acute." "This International Day highlights the need to reverse course and return to a common path to nuclear disarmament. The use of nuclear weapons would affect all states, meaning that all states have a responsibility to ensure that such deadly armaments are never used again and are eliminated completely from national arsenals," Guterres said.

"COVID-19 has exposed a wide range of global fragilities, from pandemic readiness and inequality to climate change to lawlessness in cyberspace; our preparedness to address the threat of nuclear weapons is one of those vulnerabilities. We need a strengthened, inclusive and renewed multilateralism built on trust and based on international law that can guide us to our shared goal of a world free of nuclear weapons." "Those states that possess nuclear weapons must lead. They must return to real, good-faith dialogue to restore trust and confidence, reduce nuclear risk and take tangible steps in nuclear disarmament. They should reaffirm the shared understanding that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought. They should take steps to implement the commitments they have undertaken," the UN chief said.

"The death, suffering and destruction caused by the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki must not be repeated. The only guarantee against the use of these abhorrent weapons is their total elimination."

Related Topics

World United Nations Nuclear Guide Nagasaki Hiroshima Lead All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

36 minutes ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Iâ€™m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

2 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.