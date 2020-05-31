UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Long-jump Champion Mihambo To Work With Carl Lewis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:40 PM

World long-jump champion Mihambo to work with Carl Lewis

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Reigning world long-jump champion Malaika Mihambo revealed Sunday that she plans to move to the USA to be trained by athletics legends Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell.

"I want to develop as an athlete and as a person," Mihambo told German daily Bild.

"I have the feeling that now is the right time for such a big step.

"Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell, who will be my sprint coach, were among the best in the world for years.

"I can learn a lot from them, that's irreplaceable." German Mihambo won world gold in Doha in October with a personal best leap of 7.30m and was voted her country's athlete of the year in 2019.

Only former East German athletics legend Heike Drechsler, who managed 7.48m in 1988, has jumped further for Germany.

Having got to know Lewis and Burell in online video calls, 26-year-old Mihambo plans to quit Germany in August -- if travel restrictions due to the coronavirus allows -- for the States.

She wants to move to Houston, Texas, to be coached by Lewis, 58, a nine-time Olympic champion in long jump and sprints, and Burrell, 53, a former Olympic and world 100m relay champion.

Lewis wrote himself into Olympics folklore with four gold medals, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and long jump, at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Mihambo says Lewis has told her he is convinced of her potential.

"When the best long jumper in the world says something like that, it's a nice sign and encourages you," she added.

She is part motivated by a desire to improve her Spanish, because "around 40 percent of the population in Houston, where I will train and live, are Spanish-speaking".

However, news of her plans ws greeted with disappointment by the German Athletics Association (DLV).

Top German female athletes Konstanze Klosterhalfen, a 5,000m world bronze medallist, and Gina Lueckenkemper, the reigning European 100m champion, have already moved their training to the US.

"If athletes are looking for a new challenge to develop further, we can't stop them," DLV president Juergen Kessing said.

He wished Mihambo "all the best", but pointed out that "title wins are certainly achievable within our support system".

Related Topics

USA World German Germany Los Angeles Nice Doha Houston August October Sunday 2019 Gold Olympics Bronze All From Best Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

27 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.