World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Global stock and oil markets plunged Wednesday, as vast stimulus measures failed to offset heightened concerns that the worsening coronavirus outbreak will tip the world into a deep recession.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was hit by another brutal loss to finish below the 20,000-point level for the first time since 2017 despite authorities in the US and elsewhere moving forward with more measures to prop up the economy.

In European trading, both Paris and Frankfurt slumped more than 5.0 percent, while London gave up 4.0 percent, following Asian markets lower.

World oil prices spiraled lower on energy demand woes, with New York's WTI crude plunging 24 percent to $20.37 per barrel, its lowest since 2002.

"It is unclear what will calm investors' concerns, if there is anything at all," said market analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"Huge stimulus packages have already been announced, and no doubt there will be plenty more to come," he added.

Officials in Washington are preparing a $1.3 trillion stimulus package that includes deferrals on tax payments and loans for small businesses pummeled by the economic shutdown as well as immediate cash payments to all Americans.

US President Donald Trump said at a midday briefing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

British finance chief Rishi Sunak unveiled an "unprecedented package" of government loans worth £330 billion ($400 billion), while France and Spain announced tens of billions of Euros in aid.

Canada came up with an aid package of Can$27 billion (US$19 billion) plus more in tax deferrals, and has also cut interest rates.