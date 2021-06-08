World must counter Islamophobia 'holistically': PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressing grief over the killing of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada said the world needed to act holistically to counter Islamophobia.

"Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario" he wrote in a tweet.

"This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries," he stressed.

According to the Canadian police, the family killed in a hit-and-run incident was targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.