World Must Not 'yield To Nuclear Extortion' By Iran: US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

World must not 'yield to nuclear extortion' by Iran: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States warned Monday the world must not give in to Iranian "extortion," after Tehran said it would surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

"We should not yield to nuclear extortion," said US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, adding that the United States was "unfortunately not surprised" by Iran's announcement.

"We continue to call on the Iranian regime to abide by their commitments to the international community," she said.

