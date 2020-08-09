World must respond 'quickly and effectively' to Lebanon disaster: Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron urged donor countries Sunday to act "quickly and effectively" to assist Lebanon in the aftermath of the deadly blast at the port of Beirut.

"The objective today is to act quickly and effectively to coordinate our aid on the ground so that it goes as efficiently as possible to the Lebanese people," he said opening a UN-backed aid conference to help the country back on its feet.