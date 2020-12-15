UrduPoint.com
World Nature Congress Set For September 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

World nature congress set for September 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A twice-delayed summit aimed at forging an international plan to reverse catastrophic species loss will take place in September 2021, its organisers said Tuesday.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature annual congress was not held as planned in June this year and was postponed indefinitely in September as the second wave of Covid-19 mounted.

"The IUCN Congress will be a key milestone for nature conservation and the development of a new global framework for biodiversity," it said in a statement.

The summit will now be held September 3-11, 2021, in Marseille, France.

The IUCN congress is one of the biggest biodiversity summits on the global Calendar, with conservationists urging nations to use the opportunity to commit to preserving vast wild spaces in order to halt species decline.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

