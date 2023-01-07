World No. 1 Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with leg injury

Paris, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Friday he will miss the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, after injuring his right leg in training.

"I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training," the 19-year-old Spaniard wrote on his Twitter account.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play," the world's top-ranked player added.

"It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward.

We'll see you at the Australian Open in 2024." Alcaraz's withdrawal means defending champion, 22-time major winner and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal will be promoted to top seed at the Australian Open which starts in Melbourne on January 16.

Novak Djokovic, the nine-time champion and a 21-time Grand Slam title winner, will move into the top four seedings.

That will mean he cannot face old rival Nadal until the semi-finals at the earliest.