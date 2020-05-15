UrduPoint.com
World No. 1 McIlroy 'probably Wouldn't' Golf Again With Trump

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :World number one Rory McIlroy says there's little chance he'd tee it up again with US President Donald Trump, criticizing Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis on a golf podcast.

McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast on Thursday that a more settled life away from the golf course has him feeling "more comfortable in my own skin" and more able to voice opinions.

The 31-year-old from Northern Ireland, who has a home in Florida, has not been impressed with Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now and the fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally, saying that (the United States) administers the most tests in the world like it's a contest.

.. It's just not the way a leader should act and there is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show and I just don't think he's shown that, especially in these times," McIlroy said.

Back in 2017, McIlroy was surprised at the "blow-back" he received after accepting an invitation to play a round with the then-recently inaugurated president.

