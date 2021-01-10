World No. 789 Harrison ousts Delray Beach top seed Garin

Delray Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :World number 789 Christian Harrison upset Chilean top seed Cristian Garin 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 on Saturday to reach the ATP Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old American collected only his fourth career ATP match victory, and second of the week, by dispatching his 22nd-ranked South American foe in 90 minutes.

Harrison, whose eight career injuries include both hips and legs, advanced to a Monday last-eight matchup against Italy's Gianluca Mager, who ousted US sixth seed Sam Querrey 7-6 (10/8), 6-1.

"I love what I'm doing," Harrison said. "I just can't wait to keep playing and hopefully have a good healthy next couple of years." Harrison became the second lowest-ranked quarterfinalist since the tournament began in 1993, with only Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, the injury-nagged 2009 US Open champion, worse at 1,042nd in 2016.

"He played well," Garin said. "He played really flat, really fast. The ball helps his game a lot and I hope he can play like this the rest of the year.

" Garin, who won his fourth and most recent ATP title last February at Rio, denied Harrison on three set points in the 12th game of the first set and jumped ahead 3-1 in the tie-breaker, but dropped the next six points, the last on a Harrison backhand winner to surrender the set.

"I just thought about just going to play each point," Harrison said. "Obviously he's a very proven player. There are going to be times when he puts together a bunch of good points."Mager, who was the 2020 Rio runner-up to Garin, took the tie-break and breezed from there to defeat the 2016 Delray champion. He will try to complete a Harrison family sweep after defeating Christian's brother, Ryan Harrison, in the first round.

Sebastian Korda, the son of former Australian Open winner Petr Korda, beat fifth-seeded US compatriot Tommy Paul 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to book a quarter-final against US second seed John Isner, who beat Brazilian left-hander Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).