World No.1 Johnson tests positive for Covid-19: PGA Tour

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Dustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said Tuesday, forcing the world number one golfer's withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Johnson underwent a test after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus ahead of Thursday's opening round at Shadow Creek, the tour said in a statement.

The 36-year-old, whose last outing came at last month's US Open, is now undergoing self-isolation, the tour added.