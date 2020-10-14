UrduPoint.com
World No.1 Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19: PGA Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

World No.1 Johnson tests positive for Covid-19: PGA Tour

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Dustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said Tuesday, forcing the world number one golfer's withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Johnson underwent a test after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus ahead of Thursday's opening round at Shadow Creek, the tour said in a statement.

The 36-year-old, whose last outing came at last month's US Open, is now undergoing self-isolation, the tour added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

