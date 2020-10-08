World number 13 Goffin positive for coronavirus

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Belgian world number 13 David Goffin said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, just over a week since a first round exit at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old said he will withdraw from the St Petersburg tournament but intends to return before the end of the season.

"Bad news! Due to a positive result at my last Covid test made yesterday, I am forced to withdraw from St Petersburg," Goffin wrote on Instagram.

"I feel good up to now. I will quarantine and if everything goes well I will be back in Antwerp."Goffin was defeated in the first round at Roland Garros, losing in straight sets to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner who went on to reach the quarter-finals.