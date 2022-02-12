UrduPoint.com

World Number 137 Lehecka Sets Up Tsitsipas Clash In Rotterdam

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

World number 137 Lehecka sets up Tsitsipas clash in Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :World number 137 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic reached his maiden ATP semi-final in Rotterdam on Friday where he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehecka, a 20-year-old qualifier, defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in his quarter-final clash.

"It is an incredible feeling. The things I am achieving here are incredible. This is the big stage and I am happy I can be here and play these matches," he said.

"Today it was another tough match against an incredibly tough opponent. I will now try and rest ahead of tomorrow and we will see." He is the lowest-ranked Rotterdam semi-finalist since world number 225 Omar Camporese reached the last four in 1995.

World number four Tsitsipas eased past Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 in his last-eight match.

"Lehecka has been on a very good winning streak," said Tsitsipas.

"I think he's a young talent that can play really good tennis. It's never easy playing someone who you haven't faced before, so match preparation will be very important." Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also made the last-four with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win over Cameron Norrie.

It was the Canadian's second successive victory over a British player having knocked out former world number one Andy Murray on Wednesday.

He next faces Russian second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev who defeated Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Russia Young Rotterdam Italy Czech Republic Hungary Turkish Lira Top Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

51 minutes ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

9 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

9 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

9 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>