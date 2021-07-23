UrduPoint.com
World Number 249 Kopriva Stuns Gstaad Top Seed Shapovalov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva shrugged off his lowly world ranking of 249 to stun top-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three sets at the Gstaad Open on Thursday.

Kopriva, 24 and making his main draw debut this week, fought back to defeat the 10th-ranked Wimbledon semi-finalist 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and make the quarter-finals.

He will faces Mikael Ymer for a place in the semi-finals after the Swede saved two match points to move past Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (9/7), 6-4.

