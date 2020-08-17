UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Number Two Simona Halep To Skip US Open

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

World number two Simona Halep to skip US Open

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :World number two Simona Halep joined a growing list of tennis stars when she said on Monday that she would skip the US Open over coronavirus fears.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen," tweeted Halep, the current Wimbledon champion.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision."

Related Topics

Tennis World New York All Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

41 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

37 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

38 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

39 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.