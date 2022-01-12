UrduPoint.com

World Ocean Heat Hits Record High In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

World ocean heat hits record high in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The year 2021 was the hottest for the world's oceans in recorded human history, according to a new study led by an international team of scientists who track the data.

Published Tuesday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, the study was conducted by 23 researchers from 14 institutes in China, the United States and Italy.

They found that the upper 2,000 meters in all oceans last year absorbed a greater amount of heat than the previous record set just the year before, equal to 145 times world electricity generation in 2020.

Since more than 90 percent of the excess heat due to global warming is absorbed by the oceans, ocean heat content is a Primary indicator of global warming, said Kevin Trenberth, a scientist with the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research and co-author of the study.

Apart from absorbing heat, the oceans currently absorb 20 percent to 30 percent of human carbon dioxide emissions, leading to ocean acidification.

However, ocean warming reduced the efficiency of oceanic carbon uptake and left more carbon dioxide in the air, said Cheng Lijing, lead paper author and associate professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

"Monitoring and understanding the heat and carbon coupling in the future are important to track climate change mitigation goals," Cheng said, calling for more attention to be paid to the oceans as many countries pledge to achieve carbon neutrality in the coming decades.

"As oceans warm, the water expands and sea level rises. Warmer oceans also supercharge weather systems, creating more powerful storms and hurricanes, as well as increasing precipitation and flood risk," Cheng added.

"The oceans are absorbing most of the heating from human carbon emissions," said paper author Michael Mann, professor with Pennsylvania State University. "Until we reach net zero emissions, that heating will continue, and we'll continue to break ocean heat content records, as we did this year. Better awareness and understanding of the oceans are a basis for the actions to combat climate change."Researchers also shared data recorded by China's IAP and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the study, which analyzed observations of ocean heat content and its impact dating from the 1950s.

Related Topics

Weather World Electricity Flood Water China Lead Italy United States 2020 All From

Recent Stories

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in Chin ..

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

4 minutes ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

5 minutes ago
 Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports ..

Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit ..

5 minutes ago
 DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter ..

DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter home at Nishtar hospital

5 minutes ago
 Registration fee waived for new universities in tr ..

Registration fee waived for new universities in tribal district: Kamran Bangash

6 minutes ago
 Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to ..

Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to Syria: Religious Ministry

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.