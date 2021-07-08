World passes 4M COVID-19 deaths, 'an underestimate,' says WHO chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:The world is not in good shape in fighting COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization on Thursday as the WHO chief announced the passing of the 4 million mark in fatalities, which he said is a likely underestimate.

"We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus speaking at a webinar.

"Some countries with high vaccination coverage are now planning to roll out booster shots in the coming months and are dropping public health, social measures, and relaxing as though the pandemic is already over." The WHO chief said that compounded "by fast-moving variants, and shocking inequity in vaccination (in) far too many countries in every region of the world we are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization." - 'Acute shortages of oxygen' He said this is leading to an acute shortage of oxygen treatments and driving "a wave of death" in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

"Vaccine nationalism, where a handful of nations have taken the lion's share, is morally indefensible, and an ineffective public health strategy against a respiratory virus that's mutating quickly and becoming increasingly effective at moving from human to human." He noted that at this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not been vaccinated is "abhorrent." Tedros said variants are currently winning the race against vaccines because of inequitable vaccine production and distribution, which also threatens the global economic recovery.

"It didn't have to be this way, and it doesn't have to be this way going forward," he said.

From a moral epidemiological and from an economic point of view, "now is the time for the world to come together to tackle this pandemic collectively," said the WHO chief in a call for getting more vaccines to the developing world.