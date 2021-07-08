UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Passes 4M COVID-19 Deaths, 'an Underestimate,' Says WHO Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

World passes 4M COVID-19 deaths, 'an underestimate,' says WHO chief

GENEVA,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:The world is not in good shape in fighting COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization on Thursday as the WHO chief announced the passing of the 4 million mark in fatalities, which he said is a likely underestimate.

"We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus speaking at a webinar.

"Some countries with high vaccination coverage are now planning to roll out booster shots in the coming months and are dropping public health, social measures, and relaxing as though the pandemic is already over." The WHO chief said that compounded "by fast-moving variants, and shocking inequity in vaccination (in) far too many countries in every region of the world we are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization." - 'Acute shortages of oxygen' He said this is leading to an acute shortage of oxygen treatments and driving "a wave of death" in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

"Vaccine nationalism, where a handful of nations have taken the lion's share, is morally indefensible, and an ineffective public health strategy against a respiratory virus that's mutating quickly and becoming increasingly effective at moving from human to human." He noted that at this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not been vaccinated is "abhorrent." Tedros said variants are currently winning the race against vaccines because of inequitable vaccine production and distribution, which also threatens the global economic recovery.

"It didn't have to be this way, and it doesn't have to be this way going forward," he said.

From a moral epidemiological and from an economic point of view, "now is the time for the world to come together to tackle this pandemic collectively," said the WHO chief in a call for getting more vaccines to the developing world.

Related Topics

Africa Shortage World Moral From Share Race Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

47 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

60 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.