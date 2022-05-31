World Potato Congress held in Dublin

DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The 11th World Potato Congress opened here on Monday, drawing over 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries and regions around the world, according to organizers.

This is the first time that the congress was held offline since the COVID-19 pandemic.During the four-day event, delegates will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the potato business, health and nutrition, innovation, sustainability, food security and development.

Various potato products and potato-related technology and equipment will also be displayed at the event, which is held at the Royal Dublin Society, a main venue for hosting large-scale activities in the Irish capital.

Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, said that the congress was "taking place at a critical time when the entire world must address food security, global supply chain issues while also ensuring sustainable agrifood systems, leaving no one behind."Hosted by the Irish Potato Federation, the event will also arrange field trips to a number of local potato farms for the delegates.