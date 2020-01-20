UrduPoint.com
World Powers Agree New Push For Libya Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

World powers agree new push for Libya peace

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :World leaders committed Sunday to ending all foreign meddling in Libya's war and to uphold a weapons embargo at a Berlin summit, as part of a broader plan to end the spiralling conflict.

The presidents of Russia, Turkey and France were among global chiefs signing up to the plan to stop interfering in the war -- be it through weapons, troops or financing.

But the talks failed to deliver "serious dialogue" between the warring parties -- strongman Khalifa Haftar and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj -- or to get both sides to sign up to a permanent truce.

"We have a very disparate situation in Libya, where ensuring that a ceasefire is immediately respected is simply not easy to guarantee," said summit host Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"But I hope that through today's conference, we have a chance the truce will hold further."US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that there are "still some questions on how well and effectively" the commitments can be monitored.

But he said he is "optimistic that there will be less violence and ... an opportunity to begin the conversation that (UN special envoy) Ghassan Salame has been trying to get going between the Libyan parties".

