UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Powers, Iran To Hold Virtual Nuclear Talks Friday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 AM

World powers, Iran to hold virtual nuclear talks Friday

Brussels, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :World powers and Iran will meet by videoconference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the Iran nuclear deal, the EU announced Thursday, in a development welcomed by Washington.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran -- the countries still party to the agreement after the US left -- will attend Friday's meeting.

"Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," the statement said, referring to the deal by its initials.

US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters that "we obviously welcome this as a positive step".

"We are ready to pursue a return to compliance with our JCPOA commitments consistent with Iran also doing the same," Price said.

The US is speaking to partners "about the best way to achieve this, including through a series of initial mutual steps," he added.

The meeting will bring together the body that oversees the implementation of the JCPOA, which has been under threat since then-US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018 and Iran began to resume nuclear activities it had scaled back.

The online meeting will be chaired by senior European Union diplomat Enrique Mora on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Trump denounced the 2015 accord, which saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its nuclear programme, which Western powers feared would lead to it acquiring an atomic weapon.

But new US President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on condition Tehran first returns to respecting the commitments abandoned in retaliation for Trump's decision.

Earlier this month, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran may return to full compliance if Tehran deems Washington has honoured its commitments.

The agreement was signed by Iran in Vienna in 2015 with the major powers United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, under an EU chair.

It was designed to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear arsenal by imposing strict limits on its nuclear programme and force it to remain exclusively civilian and peaceful.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Same Lead Price United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 All From Agreement Best Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

41 minutes ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

51 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

51 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

51 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.