World Rally Champion Tanak Quits Toyota For Hyundai

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

World rally champion Tanak quits Toyota for Hyundai

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Newly-crowned world rally champion Ott Tanak signed a two-year deal to drive for Hyundai on Thursday, just four days after wrapping up his maiden title with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

The 32-year-old Estonian spent two seasons with Toyota but will now join Thierry Neuville for a full season while Dani Sordo and former world champion Sebastien Loeb will share the third car throughout next year.

"I am really excited to join Hyundai Motorsport from the 2020 WRC season," said Tanak.

"It's a big honour for me to have the opportunity to join the team at this exciting stage of our respective careers. I have big respect for what Hyundai has accomplished; we've been fighting closely against each other for a number of seasons."

