World record 91,553 see Barca make Champions League semis, PSG down Bayern

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A world record crowd for a women's football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.

The crowd figure surpassed the previous record for a women's match when 90,185 watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

It also smashed the previous record attendance for a women's club fixture, set in March 2019 as 60,739 supporters saw Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain needed extra-time to secure a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona were eager to give Wednesday's fixture as much visibility as possible.

The club's 147,000 members were allowed 24 hours to book up to four free tickets, with only an administration charge due of 2.50 Euros. Non-members were then able to buy tickets for between 9 to 15 euros.

The reigning European champions advance to the semi-finals where they will face the winners of Arsenal and Wolfsburg.

Alexia Putellas, winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in November, added Barcelona's fourth after also scoring twice in the 3-1 first leg win.

"It was magical - the game finished and nobody wanted to go home," Putellas said.

"We were celebrating with the fans, it's amazing. There were so many people, so many girls. What happened today was historic."