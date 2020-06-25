UrduPoint.com
World Rowing Federation Announces Revised 2021 Regatta Season

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Taking into consideration the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021, and cancellations of rowing events in 2020, the World Rowing Federation (FISA), governing body of the sport of rowing, announced a revised 2021 regatta season on Wednesday.

Due to the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, world rowing 2021 season has to be adapted. The revision was based on all related government measures to contain the spread of the virus, and after consultation with FISA's member federations, event organising committees and continental rowing confederations.

According to the revised version, the final paralympic qualification regatta will take place in Gavirate, Italy on May 7-9 of 2021, while the final Olympic qualification regatta will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland on May 16-18.

The World rowing championships are slated for October 17-24 in Shanghai, China.

Three world rowing cups will be staged separately in Zagreb, Croatia from April 30 to May 2, Lucerne on May 21-23 and Sabaudia, Italy on June 4-6.

According to FISA, the dates of the Asia/Oceania and Americas Olympic and Paralympic continental qualification regattas have not been confirmed, and once confirmed, the deadlines for national Olympic committees to confirm Olympic and Paralympic quota positions will be finalised with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

