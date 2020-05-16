UrduPoint.com
World Rugby Postpones July Tests Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, saying they were impossible to stage given ongoing quarantine and travel restrictions.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," World Rugby said in a statement.

On Friday evening, Bernard Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation, cast doubt on the autumn Test matches.

France were due to tour Argentina in the summer but, Laporte, newly elected vice-president of World Rugby, told AFP: "We've been expecting this for some time." "Our big question mark is October-November," Laporte added. "Will the northern hemisphere be able to go to the southern hemisphere and vice versa? We'll really know in mid-June or late June. But it seems compromised." The decision to cancel the summer Tests comes as a fresh blow to rugby, with unions suffering a slump in revenues since the pandemic brought professional sport worldwide to a halt.

Ireland and Fiji had been due to visit cash-strapped Australia, New Zealand were to host Wales and Scotland, and England were set to visit Japan in what is a key period for the sport.

Scotland and Georgia were also scheduled to tour world champions South Africa.

"All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and international rugby players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned Calendar for the remainder of the year," World Rugby said.

New Zealand and Australia are in talks about a possible Test series later in the year, and Australian Rugby's interim chief executive Rob Clarke said restoring the Ireland and Fiji fixtures remained a possibility.

"We are planning accordingly to host the fixtures later in the year, if possible, and will continue to work with World Rugby to identify a new window within the international calendar to stage the matches," he said.

