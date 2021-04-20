World running out of time to tackle climate crisis: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :2021 must be the year of action for protecting people against the "disastrous" effects of climate change, the United Nations said on Monday ahead of a crucial US-convened summit.

Time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis, the UN warned, with the Covid-19 pandemic having failed to put the brakes on "relentless" climate change.

The call comes alongside a major report ahead of US President Joe Biden's climate summit beginning Thursday.

Forty world leaders have been invited to attend Biden's virtual talks aimed at galvanising efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

"We are on the verge of the abyss," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference as he unveiled the State of the Global Climate 2020 report by the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"This is truly a pivotal year for humanity's future. And this report shows we have no time to waste, climate disruption is here," Guterres said, as he urged countries to "end our war on nature." The report described 2020 as one of the hottest years on record, while greenhouse gas concentrations increased despite the pandemic-related economic slowdown.

Last year featured "extreme weather and climate disruption, fuelled by anthropogenic climate change, affecting lives, destroying livelihoods and forcing many millions from their homes," Guterres said.

"This is the year for action. Countries need to commit to net zero emissions by 2050," the UN chief said. "They need to act now to protect people against the disastrous effects of climate change."