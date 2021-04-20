World running out of time to tackle climate crisis: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :2021 must be the year of action for protecting people against the "disastrous" effects of climate change, the United Nations insisted Monday, ahead of a crucial US-convened summit.

Time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis, the UN warned, with the Covid-19 pandemic having failed to put the brakes on "relentless" climate change.