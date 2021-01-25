World shed equivalent of 255 mn jobs in 2020: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic took a "massive" toll on the global labour market last year, the United Nations said Monday, with the equivalent of more than a quarter of a billion jobs lost.

In a fresh study, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a full 8.

8 percent of global working hours were lost in 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs, which is "approximately four times greater than the number lost during the 2009 global financial crisis," the ILO said in a statement.